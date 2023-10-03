THE fourth round of the Department of Energy’s (DoE) open and competitive selection process (OCSP4) received 25 bids for geothermal, hydropower, and wind energy projects, the agency said.

In a statement, the DoE said the applications received involve 13 out of 20 pre-determined areas (PDAs).

The PDAs include three geothermal sites with an expected capacity of 160 megawatts (MW), 14 hydropower sites expected to generate 87.96 MW, and three wind sites.

“This is the first OCSP round to offer PDAs for wind projects, resulting from the recently completed resource assessment for wind energy in the Philippines,” the DoE said.

The opening of bids and determination of completeness of bid submission with on-site and virtual attendance of the bidders took place on Sept. 28.

The hydropower projects attracting bids include the proposed Tinoc 4 (5 MW), Alilem (16.2 MW), Main Aklan (15 MW), Basak II (0.5 MW), Sawaga (4.5 MW), Carc-an (16.3 MW), Catuiran (Upper Cascade) (3.3 MW), and Langaran (3.6 MW).

Three submissions were judged “incomplete,” including the applications from Regenerative Sustainable Projects, Inc. for Basak II; Paragon Green Energy Development Corp. for Carac-an; and King Energy Generation, Inc. for Langaran.

In the geothermal segment, Energy Development Corp. offered bids for the Buguias-Tinoc and Mt. Sembrano power projects with potential capacity of 100 MW and 20 MW, respectively.

Meanwhile, the proposed wind project in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija received applications from Mainstream Renewable Power Philippines and PacificWind Renewables Corp.

The Pantabangan Wind Power Project attracted eight companies, including Mainstream Renewable Power Philippines, First Gen Visayas Energy, Inc., GigaWind2, Inc., PacificWind Renewables Corp., and Freya Renewables, Inc.

Bagac Wind Power Project received applications from Mainstream Renewable Power Philippines and PacificWind Renewables.

Other firms that submitted applications for both the Pantabangan and Bagac wind projects were Philippines Onshore, L More 44 Construction OPC, South Luzon Sustainable Energy, which were judged to have filed “incomplete” applications.

According to the DoE, bidders were given an opportunity on Monday to appeal. The OCSP4 Review and Evaluation Committee is reviewing the motions for reconsideration from four bidders.

“Based on the prescribed timelines, the legal, technical, and financial evaluation of all bids is expected to be completed on Oct. 12, while the awarding of RE (renewable energy) contracts is targeted for Nov. 24,” the DoE said.

PDAs that attracted no bids may be declared open for direct application, it said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera