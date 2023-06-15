THE departments of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Information and Communications Technology (DICT) have entered into a partnership to expedite the digitalization of government services, the Budget department said.

“It is in response to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive for government agencies to undergo digital transformation that will ensure faster delivery of government services, enhance accountability, and guarantee transparency,” the DBM said in a statement.

The departments signed a memorandum of understanding to “cover all collaborative efforts between the DBM and the DICT to ensure interoperability of applications and systems of the agencies.”

“Through digital transformation, the government will be able to build reliable data systems that are responsive to the people’s needs which includes targeted social protection and more efficient employment opportunity linking systems,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson