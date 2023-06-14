THE Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said it expects to complete upgrades to the facilities of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) within three years.

“We are taking steps and exploring all ways possible to achieve our deliverables based on our established priorities,” MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Andersen Y. Co said in a statement.

The MIAA said that it is currently expediting major rehabilitation projects and improvements to the passenger processing systems at the airport.

Among the upgrades are the replacement of passenger boarding bridges and chillers, work on taxiways, the expansion of surveillance coverage, and the digitization of operations and passenger systems.

“The MIAA sees the completion of these major projects in 24 to 36 months’ time,” it added.

The NAIA operator is currently working on additional toilets at Terminals 1, 2 and 3, and is planning to construct six more immigration counters, increasing the total to 36.

By December, the MIAA is planning to complete the construction of an immigration annex featuring six four-man counters.

The annex is expected to serve as the processing area for overseas Filipino workers, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and diplomats.

The MIAA is also studying ways to minimize congestion points at the airport.

“The removal of the initial security checkpoints in the terminals has proven to be a welcome relief to travelers,” the MIAA said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile