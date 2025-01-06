TOURISM receipts topped P760 billion in 2024, rising 9.04% and setting a new record, the Department of Tourism (DoT) said.

In a statement on Monday, the DoT said tourism receipts in 2024 totaled P760.5 billion.

The 2024 total exceeded the 2019 level of P600.01 billion, it said, indicating that receipts are 126.75% above pre-pandemic performance.

“It is clear that the Philippine tourism industry is not only bouncing back but also evolving and expanding, contributing significantly to economic stability and growth,” Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco said.

“In the past year, we have witnessed remarkable growth in tourism revenue, which has surpassed previous records. This achievement is not just a statistic; it translates to thousands of jobs created for Filipinos, fostering economic resilience and enabling families to thrive,” she added.

Citing the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the DoT said that international visitor spending in the Philippines averaged $2,073 per capita.

“Compared to the average of nine nights in 2019, tourists are now staying an average of over 11 nights, while 70% of tourists coming to the country are repeat visitors,” the DoT said.

Around 5.95 million international visitors entered the country in 2024, up 9.15% from 2023 but well short of the 7.7 million target set by the DoT.

Of the arrivals, 91.42% or 5.44 million were foreigners, while 8.58% or 510,383 were Filipinos living overseas.

South Korea remained the top source of tourist arrivals, accounting for 1.57 million for a 26% market share. Total arrivals are up 8.1% against 2023.

“The growth of Korean tourists to the Philippines can be attributed to the effective strategic marketing initiatives, enhanced air connectivity, and strengthened cultural exchanges, particularly as the two nations marked the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations,” Ms. Frasco said.

“Furthermore, the Philippines’ growing reputation as a prime destination for incentive travel has played a key role in this positive trend, attracting an increasing number of Korean companies hosting their reward trips for their employees in the Philippines’ world-class tourist destinations,” she added.

The US accounted for 947,891 visitors, boosted by nonstop flights from San Francisco to Manila offered by United Airlines, with Philippine Airlines also offering new nonstop services from Seattle.

Japanese arrivals rose 27% to 388,316, while visitors from China came in at 312,222, still significantly lower than pre-pandemic totals.

“Cruise ships, carrying loads of visiting tourists, also started to arrive during the second half of 2024, with the new cruise visa waiver program becoming an important factor for such improved numbers,” it added. — Justine Irish D Tabile