THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it registered energy efficiency investments by designated establishments (DEs) in 2021 and 2022 totaling P6.8 billion.

“I am very pleased that our DEs are moving forward on EEC (energy efficiency and conservation). These accomplishments bring multiple benefits for the companies such as enhancing the sustainability of the energy system, supporting strategic objectives for economic and social development, promoting environmental goals, and increasing prosperity,” Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said in a statement on Tuesday.

DEs’ energy-intensity classification is based on their energy consumption from the previous year and include commercial, industrial, transport, power, agriculture, and public works companies.

The DoE said type 1 DEs are those consuming between 500,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and 4 million kWh in the prior year, while type 2 DEs consume more than 4 million kWh.

“Industry has a crucial role to play in our quest towards achieving a low carbon-intensive economy and more importantly, integrating this in their business models,” Mr. Lotilla said.

Type 1 DEs had investments totaling P360 million and type 2 DEs registered investments of P6.1 billion. Meanwhile, around 4,782 DEs with energy consumption of more than 100,000 kWh invested P306 million.

The DoE said energy efficiency investments are projects that use “energy-efficient technologies and practices,” which include new installations, upgrades, or the retrofitting of specific equipment or devices. — Ashley Erika O. Jose