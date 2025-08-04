THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said the bundled unsolicited proposal to modernize and upgrade three regional airports is now being assessed.

“Our airports are a priority… This is the first bundled airport unsolicited proposal that we have received since we took over the DoTr earlier this year,” Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said in a statement on Monday.

The DoTr said it had received the first bundled unsolicited proposal to upgrade and expand Davao, Siargao, and Bicol airports from a consortium composed of JG Summit Infrastructure Holdings Corp. and Filinvest Infra-Solutions Ventures, Inc.

The DoTr said the unsolicited proposal for the three airports will be subject to negotiation in accordance with the Republic Act No. 11966 or Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code.

According to the PPP Center, the P16.05-billion bundled airport project includes the development, operation, and maintenance of the Davao International Airport, and Bicol International Airport over a 30-year concession period, and a 15-year concession period for Siargao airport.

The PPP Center endorsed the proposal to the DoTr through the Civil Aviation Authority and the Davao International Airport Authority.

“The Civil Aviation Authority and the Davao International Airport Authority informed the proponent and the PPP Center that it will proceed to the detailed evaluation of the proposal,” the PPP Center said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose