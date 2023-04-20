THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said it has energized power transformers in several substations in northern Luzon.

In a statement on Thursday, the NGCP said that the upgrading of these substations “is being done to cater to the load growth and provide N-1 contingency to substations in NGCP’s North Luzon Region. Without the project, power interruptions may be experienced by customers in the event of failure of existing transformers and power circuit breakers.”

According to the Philippine Grid Code, an N-1 contingency is the ability of the grid to withstand major system disturbances with minimal or without impact to the system.

The grid operator said that in February it energized its 100 megavolt-ampere (MVA) transformer 1 at its Tuguegarao substation in Cagayan and another 100 MVA transformer 1 at San Esteban substation in Ilocos Sur.

On March 15, the NGCP also energized a 100-MVA transformer at Laoag substation in Ilocos Norte.

The NGCP said the upgrading of the entire North Luzon 230-kilovolt substation stage 2 is expected to cost P9.93 billion.

The NGCP said that it is also set to upgrade substations in La Union, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Isabela, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga and Zambales. — Ashley Erika O. Jose