PRICE GROWTH in manufactured products slowed in February, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Citing preliminary data, the PSA said the producer price index for manufacturing rose 3.6% year on year during the month, after posting a 4.4% rise in January.

The index shifted its base year to 2018 from 2000 previously.

Price growth in coke and refined petroleum products declined to 4.2% from 7.8% in the previous month.

Slowdowns were also recorded in transport equipment, where prices contracted by 1.7%, deepening the contraction from 0.7% in the previous month.

On the other hand, price growth accelerated for beverages to 5.1% from 4.9% in January.

Posting an unchanged price growth rate of 5.5% was fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment.

Also posting unchanged price growth were tobacco products (3.9%) and wood, bamboo, cane, rattan articles and related products (3.9%). — Sheldeen Joy Talavera