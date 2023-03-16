THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it hopes to carry out an auction and awarding by May for the contract to build a P1-billion solar power plant project in New Clark City.

“The BCDA aims to finalize the bidding and award the contract (of the solar photovoltaic power plant) in May this year,” the BCDA said in a statement on Thursday.

The solar power plant project, with at least 25 megawatts of capacity, will rise on a 37-hectare site towards the north of New Clark City in Tarlac.

“The subject property is being offered on an ‘as is, where is’ basis, with a lease period of 25 years, renewable for another 25 years upon mutual agreement of the parties,” the BCDA said.

According to the BCDA, the auction is open to foreign investors, whose participation was sanctioned following the issuance of Department Circular No. 2022-11-0034 by the Energy department in November. The circular opened up renewables to 100% foreign investment.

The BCDA said that eligible bidders for the solar project include corporations, joint ventures, or consortiums duly registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission or its equivalent in their country of incorporation.

“Bidders must also have the technical capability to undertake the project, with a five-year track record in the business of solar power generation, design, and construction, and experience in completing similar projects with a capacity of at least 100 megawatts,” the BCDA said.

“Furthermore, bidders, including all joint venture or consortium partners, the parent company, subsidiaries and affiliates should not be in default with its obligations in past or current projects with the BCDA Group, have no pending case against BCDA, and have no unpaid tax liabilities in the Philippines,” it added.

The BCDA said that it is expecting more Philippine and international developers to participate in renewable energy projects within New Clark City after the removal of the foreign ownership restrictions.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Marcos administration to implement policy reforms in the energy sector, foreign-owned companies are now able to participate in renewable energy projects in New Clark City without equity restrictions. This will open our bidding process to a diverse pool of competitive players from both the local and international renewable energy industry, helping us accelerate the development of renewable energy sources in New Clark City,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Aileen R. Zosa said.

The BCDA said bidding documents for the projects may be obtained for P75,000. The deadline to submit the accomplished documents, eligibility requirements, and financial proposal is noon on April 12, via filing with the BCDA’s corporate office in Taguig City. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave