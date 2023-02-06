THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said it turned over a P8.5-million bridge project in Hinunangan, Southern Leyte, meant to benefit settlements where thousands of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) reside.

In a statement on Monday, DAR Undersecretary for Field Operations Kazel C. Celeste said that the project helps “link the remotest barangays or villages to the town and market proper.”

Officials from the DAR led the inauguration and turnover of the bridge in Barangay Ilaya to Hinunangan Mayor Marian Donayre-Pelin.

The 22.80 linear meter two-lane bridge will benefit a total of 29,149 residents — including 4,759 (ARBs) residing in 17 barangays and a sitio. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera