THE DEPARTMENT of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said it will explore biotechnology solutions in addressing climate change.

“Biotechnology is one of the tools that we can use to boost economic growth, create jobs, develop healthcare solutions, improve agri-food systems, and rehabilitate and protect our environment and natural resources,” Environment Undersecretary Jonas R. Leones said in a statement.

The DENR said biotech advances will also help the department arrive at “scientifically informed” decisions.

Separately, Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said developments in the field will also help the government produce clean energy and reducing environmental footprints.

“Biotechnology’s breakthrough products and technologies feature multifaceted benefits. Aside from creating vaccines that combat debilitating diseases, biotechnology can produce clean energy, reduce our environmental footprint, and make industrial manufacturing processes safer, cleaner, and more efficient,” Mr. Pascual added. — Ashley Erika O. Jose