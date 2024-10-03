THE Philippine aviation industry is looking to expand air links to the US in the upcoming aviation masterplan, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said.

“We need to do consultation meetings with the stakeholders and after that there will be air talks; in fact we are looking at the US. We want to expand our operations, through our airlines, to the US,” Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista told reporters on the sidelines of an aviation forum.

The DoTr through the Civil Aeronautics Board is planning to meet with other governments in a bid to serve new destinations, Mr. Bautista said.

He said the DoTr is now conducting air service consultations with the US, Australia, Thailand, UK, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Ethiopia, India, Oman and the Seychelles.

“Through these air talks, we intend to open new international routes or have more flight frequencies to existing routes,” he said.

Among Philippine carriers, only Philippine Airlines has direct flights to the US.

Philippine Airlines recently launched nonstop flights between Manila and Seattle, which is its sixth destination in the US and its eighth in North America.

In July, the DoTr announced that the Philippines and South Korea signed a bilateral air services agreement allowing an increase in seat entitlements for flights between the two countries.

Under the new agreement, the Philippines and South Korea will have an additional 10,000 seats per week, bringing the total to 30,000 from 20,000 previously.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific, operated by Cebu Air, Inc. is seeking an expansion of air service agreements allowing it to increase capacity to Australia, India, and Hong Kong.

Transportation Undersecretary for aviation and airports Roberto C.O. Lim said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is tasked with drafting the P300-million National Aviation Master Plan.

“We have asked for a budget. For 2025, we have asked for funding to procure this plan. The existing one we have is outdated. We hope to prepare a request for proposals within the year,” Mr. Lim said.

According to CAAP, the new masterplan aims to address upgrades to aviation safety, efficiency and sustainability.

In the plan, CAAP will assess the civil aviation industry, including infrastructure, operations, regulatory framework, national and regional policy, and international standards. — Ashley Erika O. Jose