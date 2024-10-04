Golf can be intimidating, especially for beginners looking to try the sport. Aside from looking for affordable and available courses, the sport requires precision, skill, technique, and stamina that even seasoned athletes find difficult to master. Luckily, HUAWEI’s latest innovation provides golf players, beginners, and hobbyists the tools they need to improve their game and perform like pros.

The global tech giant recently launched the HUAWEI Watch GT 5 Pro, its newest line of smartwatches perfect for fitness enthusiasts, golfers, and fashionistas seeking advanced health monitoring, performance tracking, and stylish design.

HUAWEI’s latest innovation is available in two sizes — 46mm and 42mm — each showcasing its own distinctive design and aesthetic that caters to various preferences. Furthermore, customers can choose ​​from a variety of stylish watch faces, from the visually appealing Blooming Brilliant to Activity Rings for active users, that complement their personal tastes and attires.

Boasting a sleek, modern design that complements any outfit, the smartwatch also features sapphire glass, an AMOLED display, and the world’s first aerospace-grade titanium alloy links and straps for superior durability. HUAWEI smartwatch’s iconic octagon look also makes its much-awaited return revamped with a rotating crown and a metallic angular look.

HUAWEI’s GT 5 Pro is also scratch-resistant, water-resistant, and the first in the industry to boast IP69K certification for maximum protection under all weather conditions. The IP69K certification is part of the Ingress Protection rating system which means that the device is designed to withstand harsh environments that involve regular exposure to water, dust, and debris.

Beyond its design and durability, the new smartwatch is engineered to enhance the golfing experience with a range of specialized features tailored for players of all skill levels.

Before swinging into the fairways, golfers can prepare and gameplan through the smartwatch’s 3D course preview feature on the smartwatch. The GT5 Pro supports more than 15,000 golf courses worldwide and over 100 courses in the Philippines and maps out their greens, fairways, and bunkers allowing users to strategize ahead of the game.

During play, HUAWEI Watch GT 5 Pro’s Real-Time GNSS-Based Distance Measurement accurately shows a player’s distance from the front, center, and back of the green, as well as from obstacles in the course. In addition, the smartwatch’s Real-Time Environmental Information Display and new Heat Map provide essential data on green direction, wind speed, wind direction, and slope making it easier for golfers to adjust their shots.

Additionally, the smartwatch’s Scorecard Operations feature allows users to record their putts and check their scores after finishing a half round of nine holes through the device’s Half Scoring Report. This gives players the convenience of checking their scores, saving progress, adjusting their strategies, and improving their performance in the second half of their round.

For beginners looking to better their games, the HUAWEI Watch GT5 Pro’s specialized Golf Mode can act as a personal coach on the wrist with over 100 workout modes. One of these is the “Driving Range Mode” which detects the backswing time, downswing time, swing tempo, and swing speed, during swing practices at the driving range giving beginners and golfers looking to improve valuable insights to refine their technique.

Having played using the GT5 Pro on the golf course, players will appreciate its 44-53 gram lightweight design and comfortable straps, which remain unobtrusive as they swing their bats. In addition, the smartwatch’s intuitive interface provides seamless navigation between features while walking to the next hole and its AMOLED display ensures clear visibility even under bright sunlight proving the smartwatch’s usability for golfers of all levels. Other sports features of the HUAWEI Watch GT 5 Pro include its 5ATM water resistance and diving capabilities that enable freediving of up to 40 meters. Similarly, the smartwatch’s Trail Running Navigation and Track Return feature provides accurate route navigation to ensure that runners in complex cross-country environments can easily perform to their best ability. Likewise, the GT5 Pro’s convenient and safety-focused features share various essential indicators in real time during bike rides turning the smartwatch into an On-Wrist Cycling Guide. To further its claim as the industry’s top smartwatch, the GT 5 Pro is packed with a suite of health features that cater to physical and mental health. HUAWEI’s newest product has health monitoring functions that measure the user’s electrocardiogram, oxygen saturation, and heart rate as well as detect sleep apnea, to ensure peak condition. Meanwhile, the smartwatch also introduces the HUAWEI TruSense System, which provides real-time health stats, keeping users informed even during busy schedules.

Secure your HUAWEI Watch GT5 Series through Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, HUAWEI Online Store or any HUAWEI Experience Stores, and receive a complimentary HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i, valued at P3,599, as well as an additional one-year warranty extension (for online purchase only). Take advantage of special 0% installment offers, available for up to six months via SPayLater on Shopee or LazPayLater on Lazada, and up to 24 months for credit card purchases at HUAWEI Experience Stores nationwide.

With Home Credit, you can own the HUAWEI Watch GT5 Series for as low as P505.50 per month for up to 18 months, with 0% interest, by paying a 30% down payment. Additionally, customers can trade in their old HUAWEI devices and receive a P2,000 trade-in token at select HUAWEI Experience Stores.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

