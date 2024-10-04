In the dynamic landscape of 2024, the Philippines is emerging as one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing digital economies. Fueled by a vibrant digital ecosystem, the nation’s digital economy is projected to leap from $24 billion to $35 billion by 2025. Leading this transformation is the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), which has connected over 250,000 users in partnership with Kacific Broadband Satellites Group and various Internet service providers. Additionally, Kacific provides connectivity to 2,000 businesses across diverse industries such as tourism, agri-fisheries, and finance in the Philippines. This commitment aligns with the national government’s vision of prioritizing digital transformation, championed by the DICT.

As the largest Ka-band operator in the Asia-Pacific region, Kacific is pivotal in driving the digital revolution across the Philippines’ 7,640 islands. Using its geostationary satellite, Kacific1, the company delivers accessible and affordable next-generation satellite broadband services, significantly impacting the nation’s connectivity landscape.

Strategic Collaborations and Local Empowerment Initiatives

Kacific goes beyond technology, forming strategic alliances with international agencies and local businesses. The company prioritizes training a widespread network of local sales and installation partners, extending its reach to remote, rural areas. Since 2023, Kacific has significantly broadened its impact, connecting over a thousand additional sites, demonstrating its commitment to inclusive connectivity.

National Broadband Plan: Reaching the Unreachable

Kacific’s strong local presence, dedicated workforce, and extensive network of Internet Service Providers (ISP) partners set it apart. In collaboration with a humanitarian organization and in partnership with Marlink and Stellarsat Solutions, Inc., Kacific has connected 150,000 users nationwide to support government facilities and emergency communication needs. Of these 150,000 users, 90,000 were connected through DICT’s Free Wi-Fi project sites, completed nationwide in June 2024 over two months. This comprehensive project addresses connectivity challenges in remote areas, benefiting healthcare units, educational institutions, and local governments.

As part of the Free Wi-Fi for All program, Kacific plays a crucial role in the Universal Internet Subscription for Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (UISG) project, connecting 112,600 users nationwide.

Christian Patouraux, Kacific’s CEO, emphasizes the importance of uninterrupted internet access for business continuity in remote areas where traditional wired connections are impractical. “At the core of our mission, we’re committed to providing reliable connectivity solutions that transcend geographical constraints, ensuring businesses thrive even in the most challenging environments,” said Patouraux.

Since 2023, more than a thousand sites have been successfully activated, demonstrating Kacific’s active commitment to supporting the Philippine government’s initiatives for nationwide internet enhancement. This achievement solidifies Kacific and its ISP partners as esteemed collaborators, earning respect and recognition from both the Philippine government and the DICT.

Global Reach, Local Impact: Kacific’s Commitment to the Philippines

Kacific’s strength lies not just in its technology but in its strong local presence. With an extensive network of ISP partners nationwide, backed by a highly experienced Filipino team and over 150 distributors and installers, Kacific is deeply committed to the Philippine market. The company offers 24/7 support for installations and customer inquiries, showcasing its dedication to fostering resilient and connected communities.

Through partnerships and strategic initiatives, Kacific has established itself as a reliable satellite broadband provider, propelling the Philippines into a more digitally connected future. With a proven track record and a robust distribution network, Kacific is poised to fulfill the most critical connectivity requirements.

Discover more about Kacific’s impact and commitment to advancing connectivity at www.kacific.com.

