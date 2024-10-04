The Philippine Lifestyle Sourcing Expo is set to take place from Oct. 10 to 12, 2024, at the SMX Convention Center Manila, marking a significant milestone in the sourcing industry. This dynamic expo brings together two renowned events — the Philippine Apparel Textile Show & the Philippine Sport Show, and the Asia International E-commerce Expo — creating an unparalleled sourcing experience that unites top local and international suppliers, manufacturers, and e-commerce experts under one roof.

Organized by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles, and Huiyuan Culture Development Group Co., Ltd., in collaboration with esteemed Philippine associations such as the Philippine E-commerce Association, Inc. (PECA), Philippine Fashion Coalition (PFC), the Garment Manufacturer’s Association of the Philippines (GARMAP) and the Confederation of Wearable Exporters of the Philippines (CONWEP), Fashion Designers Association of the Philippines (FDAP), Chinese Filipino Business Club, Inc., and Fashion Accessory Makers of the Philippines, this grand event is expected to attract thousands of industry leaders and innovators. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore fresh products and technologies while uncovering limitless trade possibilities across various sectors.

A Tailored Experience for the Retail, Distribution, and Manufacturing Sectors

The Philippine Lifestyle Sourcing Expo is an essential event for professionals in retail, distribution, and e-commerce, offering a unique platform to discover innovative products and solutions. Whether you are a retailer seeking the latest trends, a distributor in search of reliable suppliers, a start-up entrepreneur exploring new product lines, or a manufacturer looking to expand your offerings, this expo provides the ideal setting to accelerate your business objectives.

With over 70 exhibiting brands from the Philippines and China, the event will showcase more than 2,000 products across a diverse range of categories, including apparel, footwear, bags, accessories, baby products, sportswear, home décor, electronics, and much more. This expo is thoughtfully designed to meet the evolving needs of various industries through its expansive offerings.

In addition to the extensive product displays, the expo presents invaluable opportunities for attendees to connect with industry experts, attend informative stage presentations, and gain insights into emerging market trends essential for business growth. Key presentations at the event include:

Certification Goals for Textile, Garments, and Leather Production by Testex Philippines

Grow Your Business with Lazada, presented by Lazada Philippines

A special presentation by the Philippine Ecommerce Association, Inc.

One of the standout features of the expo is the Fashion Show hosted by the Fashion Designers Association of the Philippines. This captivating showcase will highlight innovative designs from both emerging and established designers, offering attendees a unique glimpse into the latest trends in the fashion industry.

Additionally, attendees can take advantage of exclusive business matching sessions with exhibitors at the Function Room 2 Stage Area. Exhibitors representing a diverse array of categories — including apparel, footwear, accessories, electronics, baby products, undergarments, and textiles — will be available for engaging discussions. These sessions are carefully designed to connect visitors directly with potential business suppliers, facilitating in-depth conversations, real-time negotiations, and a streamlined sourcing process.

To add to the excitement, visitors can participate in the expo’s raffle giveaway! The first 800 attendees will receive a raffle coupon for a chance to win exciting prizes, including iPads, Redmi Note 13 smartphones, portable Bluetooth speakers, and sports bags. Furthermore, the first 200 registrants each day will be eligible to claim a special gift upon completing the raffle mechanics — making the expo both productive and enjoyable!

There is so much to anticipate, so don’t miss this unique opportunity to attend! Entrance to the Philippine Lifestyle Sourcing Expo is FREE, so be sure to register at phlifestylesourcingexpo.vx-events.com.

Interested visitors for the exclusive business matching sessions can avail their slot here: https://tinyurl.com/B2BPHLSE.

