Delivering on a dream

Rosemarie P. Rafael

Chairperson and President

Airspeed Group of Companies

ROSEMARIE P. RAFAEL is a prime example of entrepreneurial resilience and innovation. Her remarkable journey, from humble beginnings as a ticketing agent to leading one of the top logistics companies in the Philippines, is a story of determination, business acumen, and visionary leadership.

After her stint as a ticketing agent, Ms. Rafael joined a cargo agency but soon realized the limitations of her role, driving her to follow her dreams and carve her own path.

“As early as then, I wanted to do things that would impact other people,” she recalled.

Despite challenges in a male-dominated industry, her unique mix of determination, motherly care, heart for people, and vision set her apart.

In 1985, with six employees and a single delivery van, Ms. Rafael founded Airspeed International Corp. From the start, she focused on building trust-based relationships rather than purely transactional ones, which attracted a loyal customer base.

Airspeed faced many challenges early on, but within five years, it surpassed her former employer and was recognized by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Her vision expanded Airspeed’s offerings, including international and domestic multi-modal freight forwarding, customs clearance, specialized logistics, storage solutions, and e-commerce fulfillment. Today, Airspeed operates in over 90 countries, serving thousands of stakeholders.

Ms. Rafael is passionate about supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which she calls “the backbone of the Philippine economy.”

“If we really want to be competitive in the ASEAN region, we really have to help our SMEs — give them access to tools, resources, access to finance, and access to markets,” she said.

Through initiatives like PINASPEED SME Program, which offers discounted delivery rates, access to trainings and trade fairs, and online marketplace through the Kahanga-hangang Pilipinas — an e-commerce digital platform showcasing MSME products from various regions of the Philippines — she helps SMEs grow alongside Airspeed.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a critical test for her leadership as commercial flights were grounded. She made the bold decision to charter flights, ensuring continued service despite global disruptions. “We were able to feed our people because of that particular decision,” she narrates.

Airspeed’s success with major clients prompted Ms. Rafael to strengthen her corporate governance skills, which opened new growth opportunities. Her problem-solving abilities were further highlighted when Airspeed successfully delivered a critical medical item from Singapore with only hours to spare, saving a life in the process. “So, it’s not just about delivering. This is the joy that we have in what we do,” she says.

Under her leadership, Airspeed prioritizes sustainability through Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives like using e-vehicles, recycling packaging, and consolidating trips to reduce environmental impact. Moreover, Airspeed is proud to be women-led, with over 50% of its workforce being female, including LGBTQIA+ employees. Women hold 70% of their top executives and 45% of middle-tier managers.

“Diversity and inclusion are values that extend beyond the company to its suppliers and partners,” she said.

As chairperson of the Women Business Council Philippines and ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs Network, she champions women’s leadership and economic empowerment. Through public speaking and NGO involvement, she advocates for the success of women in business, inspiring future female leaders.

Looking ahead, Ms. Rafael aims to expand Airspeed’s presence beyond the Philippines, standardize logistics processes, and upskill the workforce to compete in the ASEAN region. Airspeed’s digital platforms like UnboxMe and Pinaspeed, which cater to e-commerce, also demonstrate her commitment to innovation and support for microbusinesses.

Her leadership exemplifies the power of resilience and purpose-driven business. “We want to have an impact not only within our company, among the employees and the stakeholders, but also in the communities that we serve,” she said. “We can make it happen.”

