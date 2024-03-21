TRAFFIC volume along the North Luzon Expressway is expected to spike by around 10% during the Holy Week, prompting NLEX Corp. to deploy the full force of its personnel to assist motorists.

J. Luigi L. Bautista, NLEX president and general manager, said in a media release on Thursday that 1,500 of its toll and systems personnel will be on duty and that some decongestion projects have been in place for the Holy Week.

“NLEX has implemented decongestion projects in Meycauayan Northbound designed to help ease the expected traffic surge,” said Mr. Bautista. “We are hoping that these decongestion projects, alongside with other measures, will contribute to a more manageable traffic flow.”

Still, the unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) appealed to motorists for cooperation and patience, particularly when traveling to the NLEX-SCTEX-NLEX Connector this Holy Week.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

