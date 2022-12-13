THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said it hopes to release a regulatory framework for emerging energy technologies like storage next year.

“By the first quarter of 2023, we are hoping we can do the framework for the energy storage system (ESS),” ERC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Monalisa C. Dimalanta told reporters on the sidelines of Energy Investment Forum on Tuesday.

Battery energy storage systems are expected to make intermittent energy sources like wind and solar suitable for providing a continuous supply of energy.

Ms. Dimalanta said that the ERC is also targeting to issue a regulatory framework by 2023 for micro-grid systems and electric vehicles.

“After the energy storage, we are hoping we can do microgrid following that. Towards the end of the year for the e-vehicle program,” Ms. Dimalanta said.

The Department of Energy (DoE) has cited the need to tap emerging technologies en route to achieving energy security.

Separately, Energy Undersecretary Felix William B. Fuentebella said the DoE is preparing for tight power supply conditions next year.

In October, Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla projected at least 17 yellow and three red alerts on the power grid. The red alerts are expected in May and June.

“The worst-case scenario is no power. Sometimes, it happens because of no fuel and (during calamities). That is the worst-case scenario that we are looking at,” Mr. Fuentebella told reporters.

Mr. Fuentebella said the DoE is working on fast-tracking power plants under construction.

“We have a lot of renewables coming in; we are also working to rush the liquefied natural gas (LNG) that is coming in considering that Malampaya is nearing depletion,” Mr. Fuentebella said.

The Malampaya gas field supplies up to 20% of Luzon’s total electricity requirements. However, it is expected to be depleted by 2027.

In 2023, at least two LNG projects are expected to start operations, the projects of Atlantic Gulf & Pacific Co. and First Gen Corp., through its subsidiary FGEN LNG Corp.

Mr. Fuentebella said that for the period where tight supply is seen next year, “it is always the second quarter, this period is where we typically experience tight supply, where demand surges.” — Ashley Erika O. Jose