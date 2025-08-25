THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it will suspend the district engineer who allegedly offered more than P3 million to Batangas Rep. Leandro L. Leviste to dissuade investigations into irregularities in flood control projects.

“As public servants, we at the DPWH do not condone any form of misconduct. We fully support the ongoing investigation by the proper authorities and stand firm in our commitment to transparency and integrity in public services,” DPWH said in a statement on Monday.

The Public Information Office of Regional Office CALABARZON has identified the engineer as Abelardo D. Calalo, who is the officer-in-charge of DPWH Batangas 1st District.

According to the initial police report, Mr. Calalo was arrested following complaints made by Mr. Leviste who alleged that he had been offered a bribe amounting to P3.13 million to stop the investigations into flood projects of the DPWH in Batangas.

“We firmly believe that those found to have engaged in any wrongdoing must face the full consequences of their actions in accordance with the law,” DPWH said, adding that Mr. Calalo will be relieved of his assignment.

The DPWH’s ongoing audit of its flood control project found that some ghost projects of the agency are in Batangas and Bulacan.

Last week, Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan said that the agency will continue its own investigation and will continue to monitor irregularities over the agency’s own infrastructure projects.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has revealed 6,021 flood control projects beginning in 2022 lacked basic details specifying the type of infrastructure to be built, flagging about 50 separate projects that shared an identical contract price of P150 million. — Ashley Erika O. Jose