The number of registered births, deaths, and marriages fell in the first four months of the year versus the same period in 2021, preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed.

Preliminary vital statistics data from the PSA said births registered in the January to April period this year fell 34.7% to 250,866 from 384,154 last year.

The Calabarzon (Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon) Region accounted for 15.9% of the total births in the first four months of the year at 39,872. This was down 10.5% from the 44,549 recorded in 2021.

It was followed by National Capital Region (NCR) with 13.2% share of the total births at 33,135, Central Luzon (10.6% at 26,630), Bicol Region (6.8% at 17,126), and Central Visayas (6.3% at 15,726).

NCR registered the biggest drop in births at 72.2%.

By sex, male births were tallied at 52% of the total, or 130,462. While female births were registered at 48% or 120,404 of the total.

Meanwhile, deaths were tallied at 157,507, 34.4% down from 240,240 in the same period in 2021.

Calabarzon likewise had the largest share of registered deceased at 15.5% (24,417). This was down 35.6% from the 37,934 tallied deaths in 2021.

Metro Manila is second at 13.1% (20,687), followed by Central Luzon at 12.3% (19,417), Western Visayas 9.2% (14,436), and Central Visayas at 6.8% (10,702).

In terms of assigned sex, male deaths stood at 56% or 88,484 of the total. Female deaths tallied 69,023 or 44% of the total deaths in January to April this year.

Similarly, marriages registered dropped 13.9% to 100,171 registered unions from 116,373 last year.

Calabarzon also had the most share in nuptials accumulated for January to April this year at 15.9% (15,926). This was 25.8% more than the registered marriages last year at 12,660.

Second to that was Central Luzon with 13% (13,030) share of the total marriages in January to April, followed by Metro Manila at 11.7% (11,690), Western Visayas at 7.6% (7,641), and Ilocos Region at 6.4% (6,360).

The information in the vital statistics report was compiled from tallies generated by city or municipal Civil Registrars during the period, consolidated by the PSA’s Provincial Statistical Offices and then submitted to the Office of the Civil Registrar General as of May 31.

The PSA also noted that vital events by sex, region, province, and highly urbanized city for Filipinos abroad are not included in the preliminary dataset. — Ana Olivia A. Tirona