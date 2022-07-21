THE GOVERNMENT has started soliciting bids for the design and construction contract for two depots of the Davao High Priority Bus System Project.

The deadline for the submission of bids for the Sasa Depot and the Sto. Nino Depot is Aug. 8, according to a bid bulletin from the Procurement Service office of the Department of Budget and Management, the procuring agent of the Transportation department.

The project, which is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is expected to improve public transport infrastructure and services in Davao City.

Open competitive bidding will be conducted in accordance with the ADB’s “Single-Stage: One-Envelope bidding procedure,” according to the Procurement Service. It is open to all bidders from eligible countries.

According to the ADB, this project has five depots located in Buhangin, Calinan, Sasa, Sto. Nino, and Toril.

The project also includes the development of three public transport terminals, a driving school, and improvement of bus routes.

The bus system will have 29 routes across a network of 672 kilometers, operating on over 580 kilometers of road, and traversing the entirety of Davao City.

The service will employ a combination of diesel and electric buses.

The project is expected to commence operations in August 2023.

The Transportation department said last year that the civil works component of the project will cost P19.71 billion, while the bus fleet, both diesel and electric, will cost P21.17 billion. — Arjay L. Balinbin