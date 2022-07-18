The Philippines and Germany are collaborating to develop policies that will promote science-based climate planning, according to the Philippine Climate Change Commission (CCC).

“The relationship between Germany and the Philippines remains strong and positive. We are already working on many fronts (including) exchanges and sharing of experience towards increased climate change capacities,” CCC Secretary Robert E.A. Borje said.

“We hope to count on Germany as a strong partner in this particular endeavor for climate justice and equity, bound not just by our shared goals for a more sustainable future, but by our shared understanding that no nation is safe from the climate crisis until all nations are,” CCC Commissioner Rachel Anne S. Herrera added.

The CCC and counterparts from other countries recently met with German officials, research institutes, and universities to discuss German approaches to reducing carbon emissions and its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

According to the CCC, Germany has set itself a target of reducing greenhouse gases by 80% by 2045, with renewable energy and energy efficiency keeping its economy competitive as the world decarbonizes.

“As a country most vulnerable to climate change, the Philippines can learn a great deal from Germany in a wide range of fields from transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy, energy efficiency, climate adaptation such as through flood protection, disaster risk reduction, and sustainability,” the commission said. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson