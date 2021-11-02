PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte will join fellow heads of states in a virtual meeting on Nov. 12 for the annual leaders’ meeting of the 21-member Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The President is expected to attend the APEC on Nov. 12 via video conferencing,” Palace Spokesman Herminio “Harry” L. Roque, Jr. said in mixed English and Filipino.

This year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting will be hosted by New Zealand, whose exports to the country were valued at NZ$729 million in 2020.

Mr. Duterte will participate in the International Monetary Fund’s presentation of its global economic outlook, the Palace official said. The President will also join discussions related to the pandemic recovery of various countries and witness the handover of the region’s chairmanship to Thailand. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza