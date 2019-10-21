DTI underscores sustainability in barangay rounds for SMEs

THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Iloilo province has so far covered 78 barangays with 8,714 participants in its capacity-building program for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) outside the urban areas. Mutya D. Eusores, DTI-Iloilo senior trade and industry development specialist, said the main goal of the program is to increase the level of awareness on DTI programs and services and encourage entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. “Their products have the potential, but they lack the idea where to consult for help for mentoring or coaching. Since it is the first engagement of DTI to the SMEs and even sa (among) potential entrepreneurs, at least they were made aware where to go, not only to the DTI office but to the nearest Negosyo Centers,” Ms. Eusores said in press conference last week. She also said that the main challenge is changing the mindset of micro-enterprises and SMEs in terms of developing and sustaining their businesses. “What they need is to change their mindset that business is supposed to be sustainable and there should be a path of growth” she said. DTI will hold follow-up sessions to the Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay program. “After meeting these SMEs, our business counsellors will go back to them to further give services, mentor and coach them in areas of entrepreneurship where they can be improved and to introduce them also to succeeding programs activities of DTI and even other partners which will provide technical assistance,” she said. — Emme Rose S. Santiagudo