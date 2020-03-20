DTI ensures free movement of cargo

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) released its memorandum ensuring the free movement of cargo amid the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

DTI said in a memorandum on Thursday that the free movement covers all types of cargo, whether food or non-food, in entire Luzon. Earlier reports said that non-food items had been barred at checkpoints.

“If subjected to random inspection (with cargo before delivery or empties after delivery), the movement of cargoes shall not be delayed, upon presentation of the cargo manifest or delivery receipt indicating the destination, nature and quantity of the loaded goods/cargoes,” the memorandum said.

As enterprises that manufacture food, essential hygiene products, medicine, and medical supplies are allowed to continue operations, the distribution and logistics operations supporting these may continue. This includes cargo handling, warehousing, trucking, and port operations.

The workforce at establishments in operation must present a valid company ID card, proof of residence, and certification of employment at checkpoints.

An official ID will be issued by the DTI, and must be presented at checkpoints starting on March 22, unless extended.









Export and business process outsourcing operations are allowed to continue under minimal staffing. Equipment transfer for work from home arrangements and movement of people arranging lodging for employees in these companies are allowed until March 20.

A copy of the memorandum circular will be presented to the Philippine National Police and Local Government Units at checkpoints.

The DTI in a separate memorandum is also limiting the sale and purchase of a set of goods to a quantity that meets their needs of up to seven days. These goods include face masks, medical devices, alcohol, hand sanitizers, and other disinfectants.

DTI also set limits to disinfectant alcohol, hand sanitizer disinfecting liquids, bath soap, toilet paper, face masks, locally produced instant noodles, locally produced canned sardines, canned regular milk, milk in sachet, instant coffee loaf bread, and mineral water.

The memorandum takes effect immediately. — Jenina P. Ibañez

















