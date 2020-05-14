DPWH resumes work on NCR flagship projects

THE DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Thursday that it resumed work on government flagship projects in Metro Manila.

The DPWH said in a statement that construction work resumed at Bonifacio Global City-Ortigas Center Link Road Project, Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge Project connecting Makati City and Mandaluyong City, and the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge in Manila.

Public and private construction projects have been allowed to resume under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) but workers must be housed and fed onsite and observe distancing rules, among other requirements for construction work during the pandemic.

Public Works Secretary Mark A. Villar’s Department Order 35 sets rules for carrying out infrastructure projects during the coronavirus pandemic.

The department said the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge Project is now 54% complete, while the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is 32% complete.

The BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road Project, which is 51% complete, involves the construction of the 440-meter Sta. Monica-Lawton Bridge across Pasig River. The bridge will connect Lawton Avenue in Makati City and Sta. Monica Street in Pasig City.

“DPWH contractors are ready to take another step forward and ramp up work accomplishment in order to finish significant components of the project particularly the Sta. Monica-Lawton Bridge by December 2020,” Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain was quoted as saying. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















