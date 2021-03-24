DoTr seeking bids for South Commuter Railway building and civil engineering works

THE Transportation department has started soliciting bids for the building and civil engineering works contract package of the South Commuter Railway, covering about 7.9 kilometers of at-grade and viaduct railway track structures, including an elevated station at Buendia and at-grade stations at EDSA and the Senate.

The deadline for submission of bids is June 22, the department said in an announcement Wednesday.

The project is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Bidders must have average annual construction turnover of $150 million and working capital of $30 million, and provide a bank security worth $8 million.

“Open competitive bidding will be conducted in accordance with ADB’s Single-Stage One-Envelope without pre-qualification procedure and is open to all bidders from eligible countries as described in the bidding documents,” the department said.

The Transportation department announced separately that it is also seeking bidders for another building and civil engineering works package of the South Commuter Railway, involving about 5.8 kilometers of at-grade and viaduct railway track structures, including elevated stations at Bicutan and Sucat.

The deadline for submission of bids is also June 22.

Bidders must have average annual construction turnover of $110 million and working capital of $20 million, and need to present a bank security of $6 million. — Arjay L. Balinbin