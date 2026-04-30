GLOBE TELECOM, INC. said it is expanding its green network by increasing the share of renewable energy (RE) in its electricity use and rolling out renewable-powered cell sites.

“Our Green Network already shows how integrating technology, renewable energy, and responsible business practices can deliver measurable progress on private sector action to build a more resilient and sustainable future,” Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Maria Yolanda C. Crisanto said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company said it is on track to raise the share of renewable energy in its electricity use to 42% by 2030, after reaching 34% in 2025. Globe is also working to power 3,000 cell sites with renewable energy by 2028.

“More supply of renewables into the Philippines’ main electricity grids will help private companies, such as Globe, to purchase more RE and help to further mitigate climate change,” Ms. Crisanto said.

Globe said the shift to renewable energy is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 5.5 million kilograms per year and supply about 80 million kilowatt-hours of clean power annually.

In 2025, the company began using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve energy efficiency across its network.

Globe said artificial intelligence and other machine learning tools have helped reduce electricity use across cell sites and buildings by automatically adjusting power consumption.

These AI-driven adjustments resulted in electricity savings of 11.3 million kilowatt-hours in 2024, equivalent to about P125 million, the company said.

Shares in Globe rose by P17, or 1.04%, to close at P1,647 apiece on Wednesday. — Ashley Erika O. Jose