GLOBE TELECOM, INC. said it will provide fiber-fast connectivity to more than 150 locators at First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

“This partnership strengthens Globe’s commitment to delivering world-class connectivity to businesses across the Philippines,” Globe Vice-President Michelle Y. Ora said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under a memorandum of agreement, Globe will supply internet and digital infrastructure services to FPIP locators while supporting the industrial park’s broader digital upgrades.

FPIP, established by Lopez-led First Philippine Holdings Corp. and Japan’s Sumitomo Corp., serves as a hub for manufacturers and traders and generates employment and tax revenues for the government.

The industrial park has invested in shared infrastructure, including dark fiber facilities, allowing it to optimize underground networks and facilitate high-speed internet deployment to its locators.

“We understand our locators have diverse connectivity needs, which is why we continue to enhance digital infrastructure in FPIP. Our goal is to support the growing demand for robust digital services,” FPIP Assistant Vice-President for Park and Utilities Group Jason M. de las Alas said.

FPIP, a Philippine Economic Zone Authority-registered special economic zone, spans nearly 600 hectares and hosts more than 150 locators, including global and local manufacturers in aerospace, automotive, electronics, consumer goods, and medical devices.

On Wednesday, Globe shares closed at P1,563 apiece, down P11, or 0.7%, at the local stock exchange. — Ashley Erika O. Jose