By Ashley Erika O. Jose, Reporter

CHOWKING is expanding its reach and modernizing operations through product innovation, digital ordering, and value-focused bundles to capture evolving market demand, a company official said.

Jia Salindong-Du, Chowking’s vice-president and marketing head, said the company sees growth opportunities outside Mega Manila, where it already has a strong presence.

“Mega Manila, I would say that is where the battlefield is in general, therefore the growth that we see is outside Mega Manila. Personally, that is also where I see opportunity for growth,” she said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

The company is also focusing on product innovation to refresh familiar dishes for modern tastes.

“We just had a new product launch (six months ago). Siopao, a classic product, we heard consumers say that they want it a little bit more elevated. Something different, a little different mouthfeel. From that insight, we were also looking around for inspiration, and we were able to come up with something new,” she said.

Chowking is responding to post-pandemic value-conscious consumer behavior with meaningful bundles at relevant price points.

“People have become very wary of every centavo they spend. So, with this value consciousness, they are more deliberate, they really want more sulit (worth it) offerings,” Ms. Du said.

Digital ordering and omni-channel experiences have also become a key focus for the company.

“I would really say that there is now the rise of omni-channel dining experiences… but it is also tied to being more value conscious, being more deliberate… Digitally, how we respond is to ensure that whatever way the consumers would like to order, depending on where they’re at or whether they’re dining, they want to order ahead, or whether they’re at home, they want to order digitally. We’ve ensured that all possible experiences for the consumer are as frictionless and are as convenient and delightful for them,” Ms. Du said.

Chowking also aims to enhance the overall consumer experience.

“We are leveling up the overall experience of our consumers not just about food per se, but a holistic experience. You want to make sure that every time they visit Chowking, they will be delighted, that they remember us and want to keep on coming back,” she said.

Ms. Du added that this aligns with Chowking’s broader vision: “We have one vision for Chowking, it is to become the most loved Chinese QSR (quick service restaurant) not just in the Philippines but in the world. That comes with a responsibility to grow Filipinos’ appreciation and love for Chinese food,” she said.

The company is also balancing growth with operational realities in a challenging economic environment.

“Beyond that, it’s also important for us to really keep on looking at how we can serve them better, meaning to really sustain the growth. With all the rising costs, inflationary pressures, it’s also a balancing act of, we know what they’re looking for and as I mentioned, they have very elevated expectations. We use very practical benchmarks to ensure that whatever we improve,” Ms. Du added.

Chowking has nearly 600 stores in the Philippines and maintains an international presence, particularly in the United States and the Middle East.