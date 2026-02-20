LISTED poultry integrator Vitarich Corp. (VITA) said its board has approved the final terms and conditions for the P280-million acquisition of breeder farm facilities in Davao del Sur.

“Following this approval, the definitive agreement and the implementing contracts and documents of the foregoing acquisition are expected to be finalized, signed, and executed within the month of February 2026,” the company said in a disclosure on Thursday.

“The foregoing transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, such as execution of the definitive agreement and implementing contracts as well as full payment of the consideration,” it added.

The deal covers Vitarich’s acquisition of breeder farm facilities — including land, improvements, equipment; 125,000 common shares of stock; and advances of Broilers Club, Inc. (BCI) shareholders.

The total purchase price, based on third-party appraised value, was allocated as P95 million for 125,000 BCI shares, P130 million for BCI shareholders’ advances, P25 million for land owned by two BCI shareholders in the breeder farm, and P30 million to pay off BCI’s bank loan on one property.

Vitarich Corp. plans to operate the acquired breeder facilities as its own farm and make BCI a wholly owned subsidiary.

The acquisition aims to stabilize broiler chick supply and reduce production costs, with capacity projected to boost VITA’s total breeder output by up to 8%.

BCI is a private domestic corporation engaged in poultry and egg production, among others, with operations in Davao.

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trading of Vitarich shares on Thursday after classifying the recent board approval of the P280-million acquisition of BCI and breeder farm facilities as a substantial acquisition requiring further disclosure. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno