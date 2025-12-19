AYALA CORP. said it expanded its operations this year through partnerships with foreign companies in retail, logistics, healthcare, and mobility sectors.

“This year, Ayala entered into new partnerships, new ventures, and undertook historic firsts. This is the power of a more connected Ayala. We enter the new year with a renewed commitment to create value by supporting the country’s long-term growth,” Ayala Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Cezar P. Consing said in a statement on Thursday.

In retail, Ayala partnered with Spinneys, a United Arab Emirates-based premium fresh food supermarket chain, to open stores in the Philippines, marking Spinneys’ first expansion outside the Gulf region.

It also teamed up with Thailand’s CP AXTRA, operator of the Makro and Lotus’s chains, to pursue joint ventures in e-commerce, mall development, retail, and wholesale across the Philippines and Thailand. The deal includes Makro’s return to the Philippine market.

In logistics, Ayala partnered with Denmark’s AP Moller Capital, which is acquiring a 40% stake in AC Logistics to support the company’s growth and meet evolving market needs in the Philippines.

Singapore-based impact investor ABC Impact injected primary capital into AC Health, Ayala’s healthcare arm, to expand its network of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies.

“Ayala also raised capital through innovative financing deals to drive business growth and support sustainability-focused ventures,” the company said.

In January, Ayala raised $100 million through a blended finance deal with the Asian Development Bank and the Canadian Climate and Nature Fund for the Private Sector in Asia to support ACMobility’s electric vehicle charging network.

In March, Ayala signed a 200-million yen-denominated term loan with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation for business growth, marking its first yen loan after receiving a rating from the Japan Credit Rating Agency.

The company also received several awards in 2025 for corporate governance, financial innovation, and sustainability. It supported communities through initiatives for uniformed personnel, school repairs, disaster response, and a pledge to plant five million trees by 2028.

On Thursday, Ayala Corp.’s shares fell by 1.91% or P9 to P460 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno