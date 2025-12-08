THE SECURITIES and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rolled out an upgraded online ticketing system, iMessage, that centralizes services and allows users to track inquiries and complaints in real time.

“iMessage helps the SEC process requests, inquiries, reports and complaints in a more organized and efficient manner, allowing us to deliver our services to our stakeholders without delays while promoting transparency and accountability in every step,” SEC Chairman Francis Ed. Lim said in a statement over the weekend.

“At the same time, iMessage allows the transacting public to track the status of their inquiries, requests or complaints in real time, and ensure that their transactions are processed within the prescribed periods and in accordance with the established procedures,” he added.

Accessible through https://imessage.sec.gov.ph/, the updated platform provides a single system for submitting and managing public inquiries, complaints, incidents, and service requests, helping users monitor progress and resolution of each ticket.

Users must sign in to iMessage using their Electronic SEC Universal Registration Environment (eSECURE) account. After logging in, they can select the service they need and complete the required form.

To view the status of their submissions, users can go to the tickets tab, which lists all requests filed. They can also access the full history of a request by clicking on its reference number.

The platform also allows users to send messages directly to the department handling their inquiry and attach supporting files when necessary.

The system covers services from all SEC offices, including the main office in Makati City and extension offices in Baguio, Ilagan, Laoag, Tarlac, Lipa, Legazpi, Iloilo, Cebu, Bacolod, Tacloban, Zamboanga, Koronadal, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and Butuan.

“Streamlining our requirements and processes has been one of our top priorities as part of our commitment to further improving the ease of doing business in the country and elevating the quality of the public services we deliver,” Mr. Lim said. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno