GLOBE TELECOM, INC. said it spent $2.7 million (around P158 million) in 2025 to strengthen its content-filtering systems, part of efforts to curb spam, scams, and other online threats on its network.

“We protect our customers through advanced filtering, real-time threat blocking, and easy-to-use reporting tools like the Globe StopSpam portal. But true protection also means education, giving every Filipino, especially the youth, the knowledge and confidence to stay safe and speak up online,” Globe Chief Sustainability Officer Yoly C. Crisanto said in a media release on Tuesday.

The listed telecommunications company said the investment supports its broader cybersecurity initiatives, including its anti-spam portal and real-time threat detection systems.

In 2025, Globe said it blocked 967 million scam and spam messages and deactivated 272,746 subscriber identity modules (SIMs) linked to fraudulent activities. The company also said it removed 17,384 malicious domains, including 8,704 illegal gambling sites.

Under its Digital Thumbprint Program, Globe said it reached 16,560 students and educators in 2025 through workshops focused on digital citizenship, online privacy, and child protection.

“These efforts form part of Globe’s broader strategy to minimize digital threats and reduce the spread of harmful content. Child protection remains a core priority,” Globe said.

The company also said it blocked 3,096 domain names associated with child sexual exploitation and abuse, noting that online exploitation of children remains among the most serious risks in the digital environment.

In a separate media release on Tuesday, global network testing firm Ookla said Globe posted the most consistent mobile and fixed network performance in the Philippines for the second half of 2025.

Globe said it recorded a mobile consistency score of 87.51% for the third and fourth quarters of 2025, while its fixed broadband service achieved a consistency score of 88.84% over the same period. The company also said it obtained the highest 5G coverage score, which it attributed to its network footprint strategy.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, Globe shares fell by P3, or 0.17%, to close at P1,730 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose