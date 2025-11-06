SM INVESTMENTS CORP. (SMIC) has received the Platinum Award for Asia’s Best Materiality Reporting at the 11th Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards at the Grand Hyatt Singapore last month.

“We see sustainability as an ongoing journey of creating impact that endures,” SM Investments President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Frederic C. DyBuncio said in a statement on Wednesday. “This recognition strengthens our resolve to remain transparent and accountable as we work to deliver meaningful value to our customers, partners and communities across the country.”

The company’s Integrated Report 2024 was also a finalist for Asia’s Best Integrated Report in the large company category.

Rajesh Chhabara, founder of the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards and head of CSRWorks, said the recognition highlights SM Investments’ commitment to transparency and long-term value creation.

“This award demonstrates SM Investments’ excellence in sustainability reporting while embracing transparency as a cornerstone of responsible business,” he said. “Their report reflects a deep understanding of how sustainability performance connects to long-term value creation and stakeholder trust.”

Organized by Singapore-based CSRWorks International, the awards drew entries from 17 countries and recognized the best sustainability reports in Asia across several categories.

In an interview with BusinessWorld in September, Mr. DyBuncio said the company continues to boost investments to make its businesses more resilient to climate risks, describing sustainability as a crucial part of future growth, not just an expense.

He said SM Prime Holdings, Inc., the group’s property arm, allocates about 10% of its capital spending for disaster-resistant and eco-friendly designs, while the group is also expanding renewable energy projects such as solar and geothermal initiatives.

SMIC shares were unchanged at P722 each on the Philippine Stock Exchange. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno