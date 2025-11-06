Steaming ahead: Din Tai Fung Philippines celebrates 10 years, eyes store expansion

1 of 3

DIN TAI FUNG PHILIPPINES is marking a decade of operations in the country with further expansion outside of Metro Manila, as Filipino consumers continue to embrace its famous soupy dumplings called xiaolongbao.

Eliza Antonino, founder and managing partner of The Moment Group, said the company is opening new branches of Din Tai Fung in response to strong demand beyond Metro Manila.

“It’s about responding to demand, so we open where the market is… Din Tai Fung Cebu opened last July, and we aim to open our second one in Cebu next year. We’re looking forward to opening in even more new neighborhoods next year,” she said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

Din Tai Fung opened in SM City Cebu, its first branch in the Visayas and its ninth in the country. Its tenth branch, marking the brand’s 10th anniversary, is set to open at SM City Clark in Clark, Pampanga in the fourth quarter.

The Moment Group, which is known for homegrown brands Manam and 8Cuts, owns, manages and operates the Philippine franchise of Din Tai Fung.

The Moment Group Founder for Creative Development Abba Napa said Din Tai Fung has mostly opened stores within Metro Manila for the most part of the decade, so they were initially nervous about opening in Cebu.

“Being that Cebu was our first shop in the region; we were genuinely surprised and very happy to see the lines that formed on the first day. Seeing Filipinos from all over appreciate dining at Din Tai Fung gives us the confidence to explore other parts of the country that we never thought possible,” Ms. Napa said in the same interview.

Din Tai Fung first opened in the Philippines with a branch in SM Megamall in 2015.

Since then, it has built a loyal customer base by maintaining its Taiwanese authenticity rather than adapting recipes to local tastes.

“Everything is really true to both the Taiwanese culture and brand from which Din Tai Fung originated,” Ms. Antonino said. “Our own dishes, created by our local team, still draw inspiration from Taiwanese cuisine, including the crispy beef strips and the chocolate lava xiaolongbao.”

Ms. Napa proudly noted that the chocolate lava xiaolongbao was first developed at the first Philippine store in SM Megamall. The dessert dumpling is filled with molten chocolate in a mochi-like wrapper often paired with rock salt and cheese.

“Today, the chocolate lava xiaolongbao is not just in our Philippine shops, but all over the world. It’s a moment in our story that we continue to share, as it gives our team a sense of pride to be part of Din Tai Fung Philippines and Team Moment,” Ms. Napa added.”

The Moment Group co-founders recalled how they earned the trust of Din Tai Fung’s Taiwanese principals to bring the much-loved restaurant brand to the Philippines. Din Tai Fung, which was founded in Taiwan in 1958, is considered the world’s most recognized xiaolongbao brand.

Ms. Antonino said they first met Din Tai Fung founder Yang Bing-yi in Taipei in early 2013. Six months later, his team traveled to Manila to meet with groups that were interested in franchising Din Tai Fung.

“For their last dinner in Manila, we decided we would host them at our Filipino restaurant, Manam. After the dinner, Mr. Yang asked for a meeting with the three of us. He asked, ‘Are you really sure you want to do this?’ It was almost discouraging, but he also said that he was quite impressed with the restaurants that we had,” Ms. Antonino said.

She said that Mr. Yang told them he appreciated the service and hospitality extended to his team.

“In fact, he said, if Din Tai Fung Philippines would have the same service as Manam, he would be very happy. This was music to our ears. But there was still no indication of a yes,” Ms. Antonino said.

At that time, she felt that The Moment Group was at a disadvantage since they were the “smallest and youngest” group since they were only in business for three years.

Ms. Antonino said around four months later, they were invited to Din Tai Fung’s annual get-together, thinking this would be the moment they were waiting for.

“But at the end of the event, we just said our goodbyes. In the taxi to the airport, I got a phone call from Mr. Yang’s team: he wanted to see us for lunch… After dessert, we finally got what we’d been waiting for. ‘Go home and find a space,’ he said. ‘Let’s do this together,’” she said.

Ms. Antonino said she will never forget Mr. Yang’s parting words after that meeting: “Don’t make me regret giving it to you kids.”

Before securing the franchise, The Moment Group sent 15 staff members from the Philippines to undergo an immersive training program in Taipei for six months. This included learning how to make pork xiaolongbao.

While language barriers initially posed challenges, Ms. Antonino noted that the franchise has consistently met Din Tai Fung’s global standards for quality and service.

“What it really boils down to are the people that you work with. You need to have synergy. When you have that kind of synergy and work towards one common goal, it becomes a little bit easier,” she said.

“Making sure the guest is delighted during service is part of the job — an innate quality that needs to be embodied by every member of Team Moment. We always want to make sure that the guests have a good time.” — Cathy Rose A. Garcia and Alexandria Grace C. Magno