AB CAPITAL and Investment Corp. has named former Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc. President Alexander S. Narciso as an independent director, after securing the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) approval of his appointment.

Mr. Narciso brings decades of leadership experience in the life insurance and financial services industries, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

As president of Sun Life Philippines, he oversaw the firm’s operational, financial, and regulatory performance, it added.

Under his leadership, Sun Life posted total premiums of P55.79 billion and new-business annual premium equivalent (NBAPE) of P10 billion in 2023, maintaining its position as the country’s top life insurer for 13 consecutive years, the company also said.

During his tenure, Mr. Narciso also restructured Sun Life’s salesforce into a high-performing network of around 21,000 advisors, it noted.

“Over this period, the company earned the Trusted Brand Platinum Award in Life Insurance for 14 consecutive years and repeatedly produced the most Million Dollar Round Table qualifiers nationwide.”

Mr. Narciso serves as an independent trustee for the Jesuit Volunteers Philippines Foundation and the World Surgical Foundation.

He holds a degree in philosophy from Ateneo de Manila University, a master’s in industrial economics from the Center for Research and Communication, and is a fellow (with distinction) of the Life Management Institute. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno