The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has mobilized nationwide public assistance operations to ensure reliable and uninterrupted communications during the Holy Week observance.

All NTC Regional Offices are directed to coordinate closely with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Civic Action Groups (CAGs), Amateur Radio Groups (ARGs), and Local Government Units (LGUs), including their Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (LDRRMOs), to strengthen on-the-ground communication support and emergency response.

To further enhance readiness, the NTC will facilitate the swift issuance of temporary permits and licenses to ensure the seamless operation of communication support teams, especially as millions of Filipinos are expected to travel nationwide.

Telecommunications and broadcast entities are likewise enjoined to actively assist in the timely and accurate dissemination of public advisories.

Through these coordinated efforts, the NTC reaffirms its commitment.

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