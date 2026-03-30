Across the Philippines, women entrepreneurs play a crucial role in sustaining local economies. From sari-sari stores and karinderyas to neighborhood retail businesses, women-led enterprises form a large part of the country’s micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector.

Yet, despite their economic contribution, many women business owners continue to face barriers when it comes to formal financing, financial knowledge, and digital tools.

This is what the Wais Tindera Caravan seeks to address. As the flagship financial literacy program of GCash, it is designed to equip small business owners and women entrepreneurs with knowledge on digital finance, responsible borrowing, and sustainable business growth.

In celebration of the International Women’s Day, GCash and its lending arm Fuse Financing, Inc., kicked off its Women’s Month run at the Commonwealth District 2 Gymnasium, Quezon City last March 8. The event gathered over 400 women-led MSMEs, local government representatives, and financial experts for a morning dedicated to financial learning and business empowerment.

Participants attended interactive workshops covering essential topics for small business owners such as budgeting, saving strategies, and responsible borrowing.

The program also introduced digital financial tools that entrepreneurs can use to access formal lending services and manage their businesses more effectively.

“It is very important that they are informed,” said Quezon City District 2 Councilor Aly Medalla. She then noted that hesitation among women entrepreneurs often stems from lack of information about available financial resources.

“They’re already doing it daily, but ensuring that it is incorporated responsibly — that is our responsibility [as government officials].” Ms. Medalla added.

For Fuse Financing, Inc. Chief Product Officer and Strategy Head Baby Aquino, financial education plays a critical role in enabling entrepreneurs to maximize opportunities.

“With financial literacy, it’s not just giving them access to funds,” Ms. Aquino said. “It’s also teaching them how to manage them better.”

She added that many women entrepreneurs still face challenges in accessing financial tools.

“[Women] are lagging behind in terms of gaining knowledge [in] running businesses. That’s why we go to grass roots,” she said.

Throughout the event, participants engaged in a variety of activities, including workshops, discussions, interactive games, and raffle draws.

Among the participants was Robelia Dell, a kakanin vendor. Ms. Dell shared that the program provided valuable insights.

“Malaki ang naitutulong nito sa mga kababaihan dahil may karagdagang kaalaman. Nakakatulong din para sa mga gustong magsimula ng negosyo kung paano sila makakakuha ng pangpuhunan,” she shared.

The Wais Tindera Caravan highlights the growing importance of financial inclusion in supporting small businesses, particularly those led by women. By combining financial education with digital financial tools, the initiative aims to help entrepreneurs gain confidence and resources they need to grow.

As the Wais Tindera Caravan continues to roll out in different communities, GCash affirms that empowering women entrepreneurs with knowledge, access, and opportunity is not only good for business but essential as well for building more inclusive and resilient local economies.

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