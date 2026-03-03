MREIT, INC. reported an 18% increase in its 2025 distributable income to P3.7 billion from P3.2 billion in 2024, supported by stronger occupancy rates and steady leasing activity across its office assets.

Revenues reached P5.6 billion, up 24% from the previous year, driven by rental income and new assets added to the portfolio, the real estate investment trust (REIT) of Megaworld Corp. said in a disclosure on Monday.

“Our 2025 results demonstrate the strength of our platform and the consistency of our execution,” MREIT, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Arnulfo C. Batac said.

“Wave 4 marks our transition toward a more disciplined and accretive phase of growth. We remain focused on expanding our portfolio in a way that strengthens long-term income sustainability for our shareholders,” he added.

The company expects regulatory approval in the first half of 2026 for its Wave 4 transaction, announced in December 2025. This involves swapping shares for nine Grade A office buildings in McKinley Hill, Taguig, totaling 165,500 square meters (sq.m.) of gross leasable area (GLA).

According to MREIT, over 80% of the portfolio is leased to Global Capability Center (GCC) tenants, which generally involve long-term commitments, higher operational integration, and lower relocation risk.

After Wave 4, MREIT plans its next expansion phase in the second half of the year, targeting diversification into select mall assets. Pending due diligence, valuation, and regulatory approvals, this could add 100,000 to 750,000 sq.m. to the portfolio.

The REIT also declared a cash dividend of P0.250478 per share, payable on March 26 to shareholders. This translates to an annualized yield of 7.0% based on the Feb. 26 closing price of P14.26.

MREIT’s portfolio includes office assets in Megaworld townships, including Eastwood City, McKinley Hill, McKinley West, Iloilo Business Park, and Davao Park District.

The company aims to reach one million sq.m. in gross leasable area by 2027, supported by Megaworld’s pipeline of income-generating assets and Alliance Global Group’s property portfolio.

At the local bourse on Monday, MREIT shares declined 0.56% to P14.16 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno