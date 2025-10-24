SMART Communications, Inc., the wireless arm of PLDT Inc., said its Chief Operating Officer (COO) Anastacio R. Martirez has stepped down from his post to pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

“Mr. Martirez has today expressed his intention to pursue his original entrepreneurial ventures which will be outside Smart Communications, Inc.,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Smart has accepted his decision, and wishes him well in such ventures.”

Mr. Martirez was appointed as Smart’s COO in September last year.

The company did not disclose who will replace him.

For the second quarter, PLDT’s attributable net income rose by 6.05% to P9.11 billion from a year earlier, supported by higher service revenues. Consolidated revenues increased by 1.76% to P54.3 billion from P53.36 billion a year ago.

Smart is the wireless unit of PLDT. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund’s MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.

At the local bourse on Thursday, PLDT shares gained P10 or 0.91% to close at P1,110 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose