LISTED fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. is planning to expand its data center footprint outside Luzon, with possible sites in the Visayas or Mindanao, its top executive said.

“For future expansion, we are looking at some sites already,” Converge Chief Executive Officer Dennis Anthony H. Uy told reporters on the sidelines of a forum on Monday.

“(The next site) will be in the south, Visayas or Mindanao, because you need to bring it closer to the consumer,” he added.

Mr. Uy said the company’s next facility could have an initial capacity of 20 megawatts (MW), scalable up to 100 MW.

Converge’s Pampanga data center currently has a 10-MW capacity and houses about 1,200 racks, while its Caloocan data center, which recently secured a Tier 3 design certification, has 3 MW and 290 racks.

The company earlier set a P25-billion capital expenditure budget for 2025, mainly for subsea cable payments and data center expansion.

Converge has trimmed its full-year revenue growth target to 10-12%, from as much as 16% previously, citing manpower constraints and slower rollout of new enterprise solutions.

For the second quarter, its attributable net income rose 6.9% to P2.93 billion, as revenues climbed 10% to P10.98 billion.

On Tuesday, Converge shares gained 1.76% or 22 centavos to close at P12.72 apiece at the local bourse. — Ashley Erika O. Jose