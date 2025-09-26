CONVERGE ICT Solutions, Inc. said its prepaid brand Surf2Sawa (S2S) has reached 500,000 active subscribers two years after its launch, reflecting adoption among budget-conscious broadband users.

“It’s been over two years since Converge introduced the prepaid model and we are pleased that this resonated deeply with consumers, as shown by the numbers… We see this as a win for wider broadband access,” Converge Officer-in-Charge for consumer unit John Paul Aguilar said in a stock exchange disclosure on Thursday.

Launched at the end of 2022, S2S aims to cater to the connectivity needs of the mass market — known to be budget-sensitive — by offering affordable and flexible top-up options, minimal installation requirements and fees, and a contract-free setup.

Converge Chief Executive Officer Dennis Anthony H. Uy said the growth in S2S subscribers reflects strong market adoption of prepaid broadband services, as customers seek budget-friendly and reliable connectivity.

“For years, many Filipinos have had to rely on wireless alternatives that, while useful, often fall short in offering reliable connectivity. S2S fills in that gap, and we’re glad to see that more customers are embracing this. The growth runway for us is still wide, as we continue to improve awareness and accessibility of our brand,” said Converge Vice-President and Product Management Business Unit Head of Surf2Sawa Conrado Pascual.

For the three months ending June, Converge’s attributable net income rose 6.93% to P2.93 billion from P2.74 billion in the same period a year ago, mainly driven by higher revenues.

The company recorded combined revenue of P10.98 billion, up 10.02% from P9.98 billion in the same period last year, according to its financial statement.

At the local bourse on Thursday, Converge shares closed 10 centavos, or 0.83% higher, at P12.18 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose