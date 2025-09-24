GLOBE TELECOM, INC., through its corporate arm Globe Business, said the industry must work together to co-create the Philippines’ digital backbone to position the country as a regional hub for connectivity, cloud, and content.

“Infrastructure is more than physical assets, it’s about trust, alignment, and the will to build beyond our individual interests… If we want real digital progress in the Philippines, we need to co-create the grid that will carry it,” KD D. Dizon, head of Globe Business, said in a media release on Tuesday.

According to the Ayala-led telecommunications company, the growing demand for reliable and secure connectivity highlights the need for coordination among industry stakeholders.

“The problem isn’t ambition; it’s coordination. The very networks meant to connect people and ideas are often built in silos, but solo runs won’t win the future. It will be shaped by ecosystems that share, scale, and build together,” Globe said.

The company also said that the managed optical fiber network (MOFN) would be an effective strategy to advance and address challenges in the Philippines’ connectivity ambition.

“The MOFN is a model that allows hyperscalers and carriers to tailor their connections without losing the benefits of a managed service. ProAssure, a proactive platform designed to preempt issues before they affect customers, was also discussed as part of this shift toward more intelligent and accountable infrastructure,” Globe said.

Further, the company said that the Philippines is becoming an attractive location for hyperscalers.

“Philippine infrastructure is no longer aspirational, it’s operational. The question now is how we scale that responsibly and fast enough to meet demand,” ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Philippines President and CEO Carlomagno E. Malana said.

STT GDC Philippines, a joint venture between Globe, Ayala Corp., and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, operates seven data centers in the country.

At the stock exchange on Tuesday, Globe shares fell by P44, or 2.8%, to close at P1,530 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose