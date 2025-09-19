LISTED DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (PLUS) has partnered with Philippine First Insurance Co., Inc. (PhilFirst) to roll out a surety bond program that provides financial protection for players’ in-game wallets and balances.

In a statement on Thursday, DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said the program introduces a new layer of protection for players’ in-game funds.

Players using BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone will be covered for up to P1 million without the need for a separate policy, the company said.

To qualify, players must update their electronic Know-Your-Customer (eKYC) information, make at least one deposit, and comply with platform rules.

PhilFirst, founded in 1906 as the first Filipino domestic insurer, said the program reflects its commitment to evolve with the market.

“Protecting the hard-earned funds of BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone players reflects our promise to keep evolving with the market while staying true to our core mission,” the insurer said.

The program complements DigiPlus’ existing 24/7 customer support and more than 130 physical BingoPlus stores nationwide, according to the company.

Shares in DigiPlus rose 0.23% to P22.25 apiece on Thursday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno