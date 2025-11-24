THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Cambodia’s Securities Exchange Regulator Commission (SERC) have agreed to collaborate on supervision, enforcement, capacity building, and technical projects, with a focus on sustainable finance, fintech, and digital market transformation.

The memorandum of understanding, signed on Nov. 4, establishes a framework for the two agencies to share information, provide mutual support, and work together on regulatory issues affecting both markets to strengthen their institutions.

“We aim to enhance investor protection, uphold market integrity, and promote innovation and responsible growth. This partnership also reflects our broader ASEAN vision — to build fair, efficient, and resilient capital markets that inspire investor confidence and contribute to sustainable development across our region,” SEC Chairperson Francisco Ed. Lim said in an e-mailed statement over the weekend.

He added that the partnership could bolster investor confidence and facilitate deeper integration of ASEAN financial markets amid globalization and advances in digital technology.

“This partnership is a testament to our belief that by working together, we can achieve far more than we can alone. We can create a more secure environment for investors, build greater confidence in our respective markets, and contribute to the financial integration and prosperity of the entire ASEAN region,” SERC Director General Sou Socheat said.

ASEAN CAPITAL MARKETS FORUM

The SEC formally assumed chairmanship of the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) in Kuala Lumpur, succeeding the Securities Commission Malaysia.

The commission said it will focus on improving integrity, enhancing coordination in supervision, enforcement, and corporate governance, and promoting responsible use of artificial intelligence to build trust in regional capital markets.

These priorities reflect the ACMF 2026 Chairship theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together.”

The commission said it will also advance sustainable finance initiatives, including developing the first phase of the mitigation co-benefit and adaptation for resilience (mARs) guide and creating a code of conduct for external reviewers of sustainable finance products.

“The SEC Philippines will further support the development of the Capital Market Financial Literacy Toolkit to serve as a common reference for implementing targeted education initiatives that are regionally aligned yet responsive to the needs of the individual ASEAN member states,” the commission said.

Mr. Lim said the handover renews the commitment to ASEAN’s core principles of consultation, consensus, and cooperation.

Under Malaysia’s stewardship, the ACMF advanced sustainability and inclusivity through the ACMF Action Plan 2026-2030, the ASEAN ESG disclosure guide for SMEs, the ASEAN voluntary carbon market, and the mARs whitepaper supporting the ASEAN taxonomy.

“As we embark on this new chapter, let us reaffirm the founding spirit of ASEAN — cooperation, harmony, and shared prosperity. Let us move forward as one, building capital markets that are trusted by investors, resilient in crisis, and rooted in the values that make ASEAN a community of hope and strength,” Mr. Lim said.

Established in 2004, the ACMF is a regional forum of ASEAN capital market regulators aimed at developing a deep, liquid, and integrated regional capital market. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno