PLDT INC., led by Manuel V. Pangilinan, partnered with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to launch a unified 911 emergency response hotline.

“At its core this is a promise made by the government to its citizens… that in times of danger, Filipinos can call one number, and find assistance and help,” Mr. Pangilinan said on Thursday.

The system, rolled out through PLDT units PLDT Enterprise and ePLDT, Inc., modernizes 911 call handling and integrates police, fire, medical, and rescue services into a centralized, technology-enabled platform. It links national agencies with local government units (LGUs) for faster, more coordinated response.

Features include multiple reporting channels, live video streaming, centralized data reporting on ePLDT’s Pilipinas Cloud, GPS-based location tracking of callers and responders, geo-fencing, and integration with CCTV systems of national and local agencies, PLDT said.

“By collaborating with the government, which includes our active engagement with the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC), PLDT is shaping a future where technology drives smarter governance, faster response, and stronger communities,” Chief Operating Officer Menardo G. Jimenez said.

PLDT will also provide command centers for the system at strategic locations, including the National Command Center, the BFP Command Monitoring Center, major regional hubs in Cebu and Cagayan de Oro, and seven satellite centers.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Ashley Erika O. Jose