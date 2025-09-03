AYALA LAND PREMIER (ALP), the flagship luxury brand of Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI), is banking on demand in the luxury residential segment with sustainability features for its latest ultra-luxury development in Makati City.

The 65-storey Laurean Residences will rise on a land area of 3,853 square meters (sq.m.). Construction is scheduled for completion by Mar. 31, 2033, according to ALP’s website.

“Conceived for a discerning niche within the luxury market, the development reimagines urban living as both sophisticated and connected — an address that resonates with the rhythm of the city while offering an intimate sanctuary at its heart,” ALP said in a statement.

The development will have 388 units, comprising 72-sq.m. suites, bi-level villas, and two- to four-bedroom units ranging from 127 sq.m. to 402 sq.m.

International design firms HB Design, Joyce Wang Studio, and Landscape Tectonix were engaged to design the project, alongside inputs from local designers, ALP said.

Over half of its exclusive amenities will be managed by Ayala Land Hospitality, the company added.

The project also holds an EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification, featuring electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and EV-ready parking slots.

“More than a collection of homes, it is an urban sanctuary where timeless architecture, purposeful amenities, and meticulous craftsmanship come together to elevate everyday life,” ALP President Michael Z. Jugo said.

Located along Dela Rosa Street in Barangay San Lorenzo, the property sits at the heart of the Makati Central Business District, near malls, weekend markets, schools, hospitals, and community events.

The Dela Rosa Walkway also provides access to green spaces such as the Ayala Triangle Gardens, Washington Sycip Park, Legazpi Active Park, and Jaime Velasquez Park.

On Tuesday, ALI shares rose by 0.7%, or 20 centavos, to close at P28.70 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz