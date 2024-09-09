THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Monday said it did not subcontract the printing of the Philippine Identification System cards, or the National ID, to AllCard, Inc. (ACI).

“The BSP fully complied with the Agency-to-Agency Procurement Guidelines (Negotiated Procurement under Section 53.5 of the implementing rules of Republic Act No. 9184) and its agreement with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) regarding the printing of National IDs,” it said in a statement on Monday.

This came after a state audit report allegedly said the central bank allowed subcontractors to handle the printing of the National IDs.

“BSP personnel conducted the operation, while ACI provided equipment, raw materials, and technical support,” the central bank said.

According to the BSP, its transactions were also reviewed by the Commission on Audit (CoA), which “did not include any findings related to subcontracting” in its annual review report.

“This is different from CoA’s audit of PSA, which some parties are citing in their allegations and comments against the BSP.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz