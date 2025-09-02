PANGILINAN-LED PLDT INC. is set to activate its three Google Taara laser communication sites, which will bring fiber-like internet connectivity to its customers.

“This is a game-changer for us in connecting remote areas. It makes it easier to provide fiber-like internet to new areas. And we’re excited for the people of Talim Island and Dipaluda to enjoy the benefits of FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) connectivity,” PLDT Chief Operating Officer and Head of Network Menardo G. Jimenez, Jr. said in a media release on Monday.

PLDT’s Google Laser Sites will be installed on Talim Island, Rizal; in Dipaluda, Isabela; and in Bagong Pagasa, Quezon City.

Taara, developed by Google, is one of its technologies that provides high-speed internet to far-flung and underserved areas. The technology utilizes beams of light, or free-space optical lasers, for transmitting data.

It is said to be similar to fiber optics but without physical cables, with each site’s installation capable of delivering up to 20 gigabits per second.

“Deploying Taara avoids the high expense of laying fiber optic cables underwater, while in Dipaluda it bypasses the challenges of installing fiber across rivers and mountains,” PLDT said.

Separately on Monday, PLDT said it had executed a subscription agreement for 594 million additional common shares of Kayana Solutions, Inc.

Kayana Solutions is a data-powered digital experience company that utilizes the data assets of the Pangilinan-led companies.

PLDT holds a 45% stake in Kayana Solutions, while its parent company, Metro Pacific Investments Corp., and affiliate Manila Electric Co. each own 27.5%.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares of PLDT closed P36, or 3.11% lower, at P1,123 apiece.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose